Pakistan Boycotts Israel Match At FIDE Chess Olympiad 2026 In Solidarity With Palestinians, Hands 4-0 Walkover

Pakistan Boycotts Israel Match At FIDE Chess Olympiad 2026 In Solidarity With Palestinians | FPJ | AI

Pakistan did not play its opening round match against Israel at the 2026 FIDE Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on Wednesday. The decision gave Israel a 4-0 walkover with none of the four scheduled boards being played.

Pakistan Did Not Field Any Player

Pakistan and Israel were paired against each other in the Open section in Round 1. However, the Pakistani team did not turn up for the match and left all four boards unplayed. The tournament records show the four boards as unoccupied.

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The Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) said that the decision was in line with Pakistan's policy towards Israel. CFP president Syed Zeeshan Naqvi also said that the boycott was intended to express solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Pakistan Continues In The Tournament

The boycott applies to the scheduled match against Israel, while Pakistan remains part of the wider Chess Olympiad. The Pakistani Open team includes FM Muhammad Waqar, FM Amer Karim, CM Mafaaz Khalid, Zaman Sohail and Zorez Shabkhez.

The 46th FIDE Chess Olympiad is being held in Samarkand from September 15 to 27. The event has separate Open and Women's sections and brings together national teams from around the world.