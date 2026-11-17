Pakistan Beat India By 1 Wicket In Last-Ball Thriller To Reach Blind T20 Asia Cup 2026 Final | X

Pakistan pulled off a thrilling one-wicket victory over India in the Blind T20 Asia Cup 2026 on Tuesday, to book their place in the tournament final. Chasing a target of 180 runs in Dhaka, Pakistan held their nerve to finish at 180/9 in 20 overs to seal the contest off the final delivery. The contest was similar to the India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2026 final, however, this time the result went in Pakistan's favour.

India, batting first, posted a competitive 179/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Durga Rao was the standout performer for India, scoring 61 runs off 45 deliveries. His composed innings provided stability to the Indian batting order and helped the team put up a challenging total.

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Pakistan bowlers managed to restrict India from scoring an even bigger total after Badar Munir and Babar Ali picked up one wicket each.

Junaid's Last-Over Heroics

Pakistan began their chase with Nisar Ali leading the batting effort. The opening batsman scored 64 runs and kept his team in the hunt for the 180-run target. However, Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals, making the contest increasingly difficult.

The match went down to the wire as India looked close to defending their total. With Pakistan needing seven runs from the final two deliveries and already nine wickets down, the Men in Green were staring at a possible defeat.

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That was when Junaid came out as a hero in the match. He smashed a six off the penultimate delivery to bring Pakistan within touching distance of victory and change the result of the close contest.

Pakistan then managed to complete the chase on the final ball, finishing at 180/9 and registering a memorable one-wicket win over their arch-rivals.

Pakistan Reach Blind T20 Asia Cup Final

The victory over India was Pakistan's third consecutive win in the Blind T20 Asia Cup 2026. They had started their campaign with a 126-run victory over hosts Bangladesh before registering a dominant 10-wicket win against Sri Lanka.

With another victory against India, Pakistan have confirmed their place in the final which is scheduled to be played on Friday, November 20.

For India, the narrow defeat against Pakistan is a disappointing result after posting 179 runs in the first innings. The Indian team will look to regroup after missing out on victory in a contest that went down to the final delivery.