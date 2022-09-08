Pakistan, Afghanistan to again meet in the T20 World Cup warm-up match

After a fiery encounter in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, both Pakistan and Afghanistan will meet again in the ICC T200 World Cup warm-up match in Australia.

As per the warm-up fixtures announced by the ICC, the teams that qualified to play the Super 12 round directly will play their warm-up games in Brisbane on October 17 and 19.

Pakistan thus play their first warm-up match against England on 17 October. The Babar Azam-led side will square off against Afghanistan in their second warm-up game on 19 October. Both matches will be played at the Gabba.

The first warm-up fixture is between West Indies and UAE at the Junction Oval on October 10. Scotland then take on the Netherlands and Sri Lanka play Zimbabwe in the two other games on the same day at the same venue.

Hosts and reigning champions Australia play their first and only warm-up game against India on October 17 at The Gabba. India, though, are also due to play New Zealand two days later at the same venue.

The main tournament begins in Geelong with Sri Lanka taking on Namibia on October 16.