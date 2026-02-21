 PAK VS NZ T20 WC26 Weather Update: No Reserve Day For Super 8 Clash, Cut Off Time At 10:16 PM IST For 5-Over Match
PAK VS NZ T20 WC26 Weather Update: No Reserve Day For Super 8 Clash, Cut Off Time At 10:16 PM IST For 5-Over Match

The start of the PAK VS NZ T20 WC26 match was delayed due to rain. The forecast of the clash at the R Premadasa Stadium is under threat of a washout with severe weather warnings by the Sri Lankan weather department. The cut-off time for a 5-over contest is 10:16 PM. A No Result would leave Pakistan with only 1 point instead of 2, needing them to get the maximum from their remaining games.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 08:23 PM IST
article-image

Pakistan's match against New Zealand is in danger of a washout in Colombo. While the toss was completed, the start of the match was delayed after rain. Rains continue to pour as per the latest update, with the match now losing overs. The cut-off time for a 5-over contest is 10:16 PM.

"No updates on a start time yet as the rain continues to fall in Colombo," New Zealand Cricket confirmed in their latest update on X.

The start of the PAK VS NZ T20 WC26 match was delayed due to rain. The forecast of the clash at the R Premadasa Stadium is under threat of a washout with severe weather warnings by the Sri Lankan weather department. Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first before the covers were brought on due to rain.

The two captains arrived for the toss and the formalities were completed as the rain started to pour.

