PAK vs NZ: Glenn Phillips fires New Zealand to ODI series win over Pakistan

New Zealand defeated Pakistan to win the third ODI in Karachi on Friday and also clinch the three match series 2-1. Glen Philips smashed a quickfire half-century to guide New Zealand to a two-wicket victory over the home team.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 12:08 AM IST
article-image
Phillips scored an unbeaten 63 off 42 balls, hitting four fours and four sixes, as New Zealand chased down a target of 281 with 11 balls remaining.

Opener Devon Conway (52) and captain Kane Williamson (53) also made valuable contributions. Pakistan opted to bat and scored 280-9, opener Fakhar Zaman top-scoring with 101 and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan making 77.

Tim Southee took 3-56 and Lockie Ferguson bagged 2-63 while Michael Bracewell and Ish Sodhi took one wicket each.

Earlier Pakistan got to a respectful score of 280 runs thanks to a brilliant century by Fakhar Zaman who score 101 from 122 balls and Mohammad Rizwan 77 of 74 balls.

Tim Southee was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/56 in his ten overs.

