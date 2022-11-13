Pak vs Eng T20 World Cup final: England players wear black armbands in memory of David English

England players Sam Curran sports a black armband on Sunday |

Melbourne: In their Men's T20 World Cup final against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, England will be wearing black armbands in memory of David English, who died on Saturday due to a heart attack, aged 76.

English was best known for organising a legendary charity fundraiser for cricket in England, through his Bunbury Festivals, the U15 competition. His efforts led to the festival producing more than 1000 first-class cricketers, including 125 international cricketers and some of them a part of the current England set-up who will be playing in the T20 World Cup final.

Captain and wicket-keeper Jos Buttler tweeted a tribute to English as the team got to know about the news of his passing away. "So sad to hear the news of David English passing away.

One of life's great characters, so fun to spend time with and producer of some of the best English cricketers through his wonderful Bunbury Festivals. RIP."

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) tweeted a statement on the passing away of English. "The ECB is saddened to learn of the loss of David English CBE. He did so much for the game, and for charity, and he played a part in the rise of many England Men's cricketers. Our thoughts at this time are with his friends and family."

If England, the 2019 ODI World Cup champions, win over Pakistan in the final, they will become the first side in men's international cricket to hold two World Cup trophies at the same time. It will also be their second time winning the T20 World Cup after winning the title first in 2010 in the West Indies.

