Pak vs Eng: Not allowed to go out for dinner, Babar Azam stays off the field for an hour in protest on Day 2

Pakistan captain Babar Azam reportedly didn't take the field on the morning of Day 2 of the Karachi Test against England.

According to a report in Pakistan media, Babar protested as he was upset at being stopped by the security personnel from going out for dinner on Saturday night.

Rizwan in charge

Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan took over as captain. PCB, however, stated Babar didn't come on field as he wasn’t feeling well.

According to the details, Pakistani cricketers planned to have dinner at a restaurant in Clifton. According to the procedure, they needed to inform the security authorities in advance, but this was not done.

Pak players fume

As the players were about to leave, they were stopped by cops. Babar had a heated argument with an officer, he asked the higher authorities to permit the players, but they got fed up and went back to their rooms.

The following day, as the players gathered on the field, Babar was missing.

Mohammad Rizwan took charge of the team while the TV commentary said that Babar was not feeling well, so he couldn't take the field. Babar stayed in the dressing room for about an hour.

