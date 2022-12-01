Pak vs Eng 1st Test: England’s Harry Brook smashes six fours in six balls off Saud Shakeel, watch

England’s Harry Brook stunned fans and pundits by resorting to Baz-Ball cricket on Day 1 of the 1st Test against Pakistan at Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Brook smashed six boundaries in the one over of left-arm spinner Saud Shakeel.

The 68th over of England’s first innings eked 24 runs.

Meanwhile, openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett powered virus-hit England to 332-3 at tea against Pakistan with blistering centuries.

Crawley, who was not affected by the viral infection in the England camp, survived an lbw television referral on 99 to make 122 off 111 balls with 21 boundaries.

Duckett made 107 off 110 balls and hit 15 fours to raise his maiden test hundred after being recalled into the test fold for the first time in six years.

Pakistan hit back with three wickets in the second session, but not before Crawley and Duckett combined in a better-than-run-a-ball 233 stand to underline coach Brendon McCullum's aggressive approach in Test cricket.

Ollie Pope carried on to be unbeaten on 48 off 51 balls and Harry Brook was not out on 22 at tea as England scored at a brisk pace of 6.14 an over.

The two Pakistan Test debutants - leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood (2-127) and fast bowler Haris Rauf (1-61) - removed the openers in successive overs with the old ball.

