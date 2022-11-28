Pak vs Eng: England's Ben Stokes to donate match fees from Test series to Pakistan flood victims

Ben Stokes will donate his match fees from their three-test series against hosts Pakistan to help the victims of devastating floods |

England captain Ben Stokes will donate his match fees from their three-test series against hosts Pakistan to help the victims of devastating floods in the country.

England are currently in Pakistan for a historic Test series. The visitors are touring Pakistan for the first time in 17 years. The crucial three match series will be part of the World Test Championship.

The Lions were supposed to visit Pakistan last year but pulled out at the last minuted after New Zealand abandoned their tour of Pakistan ahead of the first ODI, citing security concerns.

The three-match series which forms part of the World Test championship commenced on Decemver 1st in Rawalpindi with the second Test in Multan (December 9-13) and the third in Karachi (December 17-21).

Millions of people in Pakistan were s affected after massive floods destroyed property and left people homeless . Damage was estimated to be more than $45 billion, killing over 1,000 people.