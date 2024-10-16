 Pak vs Eng, 2nd Test: Old Video Of Kamran Ghulam Getting Slapped By Haris Rauf During PSL Match Goes Viral After Ton Against England
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPak vs Eng, 2nd Test: Old Video Of Kamran Ghulam Getting Slapped By Haris Rauf During PSL Match Goes Viral After Ton Against England

Pak vs Eng, 2nd Test: Old Video Of Kamran Ghulam Getting Slapped By Haris Rauf During PSL Match Goes Viral After Ton Against England

Rauf later made amends by hugging Ghulam during a successful run-out later in the match.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 02:01 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Kamran Ghulam made the headlines on the opening day of the Pakistan vs England 2nd Test for scoring a century on his international debut. Ghulam came in as a replacement for Babar Azam and went on to score 118 runs in the 1st innings. After the brilliant knock, an old video of Ghulam getting slapped by Haris Rauf during the Pakistan Super League match has gone viral on social media.

In 2022, during a match for Lahore Qalandars, fast bowler Haris Rauf slapped Ghulam after the latter dropped a catch off his bowling. Rauf later made amends by hugging Ghulam during a successful run-out later in the match. 

Kamran Ghulam's performance eases pressure on Pakistan

On the opening day of the 2nd test in Multan, Pakistan found themselves in trouble early after deciding to bat. England’s left-arm spinner Jack Leach dismissed both openers Abdullah Shafique and captain Shan Masood, reducing the hosts to 19-2. Coming in at number four, Ghulam was under pressure to perform. The right-handed batsman alongwith opener Saim Ayub stitched together a crucial 149-run stand for the third wicket, leading Pakistan’s fightback.

FPJ Shorts
IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test: Chinnaswamy Stadium Can Drain Out Water In 15 Mins If Rain Stops; Watch Here
IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test: Chinnaswamy Stadium Can Drain Out Water In 15 Mins If Rain Stops; Watch Here
Bigg Boss 18's Vivian Dsena's Wife Nouran Aly Reacts To Him Narrating Their Love Story To Shilpa Shirodkar: 'Little Did We Know..'
Bigg Boss 18's Vivian Dsena's Wife Nouran Aly Reacts To Him Narrating Their Love Story To Shilpa Shirodkar: 'Little Did We Know..'
Kojagiri Purnima 2024: Why Does Maharashtra Celebrate This Night Uniquely? Know More About The Rituals
Kojagiri Purnima 2024: Why Does Maharashtra Celebrate This Night Uniquely? Know More About The Rituals
Central Govt Employees Likely To Get 3% DA Hike Before Diwali, 3 Months' Arrears Expected: Report
Central Govt Employees Likely To Get 3% DA Hike Before Diwali, 3 Months' Arrears Expected: Report

Ghulam dominated the England bowlers with his composed and confident batting display. His innings included 11 boundaries and one six, showcasing his ability to handle both spin and pace effectively. Ghulam became the 12th Pakistani cricketer to score a century on his Test debut, joining a prestigious list of players.

Ghulam’s journey to the Pakistan Test side has been a long one. The right-hander had been knocking on the doors of international cricket for some time, particularly after a record-breaking 2020 domestic season where he amassed 1,249 runs, the highest in Pakistan's domestic history. He finally managed to make the chance count in what could be called his monumental effort.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test Day 1 Live: Second Session Washed Off As Wait For Play To Start Continues

IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test Day 1 Live: Second Session Washed Off As Wait For Play To Start Continues

IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test: Chinnaswamy Stadium Can Drain Out Water In 15 Mins If Rain Stops; Watch...

IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test: Chinnaswamy Stadium Can Drain Out Water In 15 Mins If Rain Stops; Watch...

Pak vs Eng, 2nd Test: Old Video Of Kamran Ghulam Getting Slapped By Haris Rauf During PSL Match Goes...

Pak vs Eng, 2nd Test: Old Video Of Kamran Ghulam Getting Slapped By Haris Rauf During PSL Match Goes...

Embarrassing! Seatings At Chinnaswamy Stadium Filled With Dirt And Bird Excretion As Rain Delays...

Embarrassing! Seatings At Chinnaswamy Stadium Filled With Dirt And Bird Excretion As Rain Delays...

Gujarat Titans Coach Ashish Nehra's Goa Property Inspected After Notice Issued For Illegal...

Gujarat Titans Coach Ashish Nehra's Goa Property Inspected After Notice Issued For Illegal...