PAK vs ENG 1st Test, Day 2: Why Was Chris Woakes 'Stunning' Catch Of Salman Agha Given Six? Explained Here

Image: X

England pacer Chris Woakes nearly pulled off a stunning catch of Salman Agha on Day 2 of the Pakistan vs England 1st Test in Multan. The incident happened on the third ball of the 116th over from spinner Jack Leach when Agha was batting on 15 runs.

The right hand batter went after Leach and hit the ball high. Woakes danced around the rope to take the catch but as he back paddled his back foot came in contact with the ground beyond the rope as he hopped over to claim it for a second time.

Pakistan continue to toy with England in Multan

There was no respite for England bowlers on Day 2 of the second test as Pakistan batsmen continue to pile up runs on flat batting surface in Multan. Opener Abdullah Shafique (102 runs) and skipper Shan Masood (151 runs) both completed centuries. Naseem, resuming his role as night watcher made his highest score in any format of the game 33 from 81 balls and held up England's persevering attack for more than 90 minutes. His efforts included hitting three sixes. It took England debutant Brydon Carse to bring an end to Naseem's stout resistance.

At the time of writing Pakistan had already pile over 400 runs with Salman Agha unbeaten on 34, while Saud Shakeel was unbeaten on 79 runs. The duo stitched a partnership of 51 runs.