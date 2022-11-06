Pak vs Ban: Controversy erupts after Shakib Al Hasan wrongly given out, netizens react; watch

Bangaldesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan's relationship with the umpires in the ongoing T20 World Cup further soured during their final Super 12 encounter at Adelaide on Sunday .

The incident occurred during the 11th over of Bangladesh's innings when Shakib was dismissed LBW first ball. But it appeared that the ball hit the bat before crashing into the stumps.

A livid Shakib let the umpires know his displeasure before leaving the field.

Earlier, Shakib was involved in an argument with the on-field umpires after the officials resumed the match quickly following a rain interuptions against India.

Comign to the match, Pakistan qualified for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup after defeating Bangladesh by five wickets here on Sunday.

In their high-stake last Super 12 match, Pakistan rode on Shaheen Afridi's four for 22, his career-best T20I figures, to first restrict Bangladesh to 127 for eight and then chased down the target in 11 balls to spare.

