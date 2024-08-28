PAK vs BAN: BCB President Declares Shakib Al Hasan 'Will Continue Playing' Until Proven Guilty In Murder Case

Shakib Al Hasan. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced that veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will continue playing until he is found guilty of murder after being named in the FIR. President Faruque Ahmed has declared that the left-arm spinner is one of their most important players and will get all the legal assistance.

According to reports, Rubel Islam was murdered on August 5, with Shakib and former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reportedly involved in the same. A few reports have also indicated that actor Ferdous Ahmed is also amongst the accused. With both Shakib and Ferdous part of the Bangladesh Awami League, the party members have reportedly been targeted since Sheikh Hasina left the country due to protests.

Speaking to Bengali Daily Prothom Alo on Tuesday, Ahmed revealed they have received a legal notice to send Shakib back to Bangladesh, but they will not oblige to it yet. He elaborated:

"He [Shakib] will continue playing. We received a legal notice regarding bringing him back and we replied them saying this [that he will continue to play]. Right now the FIR is filed and it is in the initial stage and there are lot of steps after this and until he is proven guilty we will make him play. The Bangladesh team will go to India after the Pakistan series and we want him in that series as well. He is our contracted player and if necessary we will give him legal assistance."

"He pushes everything in his personal life to one side" - Najmul Hossain Shanto praises Shakib Al Hasan

With a complaint lodged against Shakib over an alleged murder in Bangladesh, he has been massively under scrutiny. However, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto praised the veteran's ability to put everything aside and concentrate fully on the task at hand. He said at the post-match presentation.

"When he takes the field to represent the country, from what I understand, he is very dedicated as a person. He does everything that's required to win. He pushes everything in his personal life to one side to think and focus on what he can do for the team, what he can do to help a junior cricketer and things like that. He can do these sorts of things in a unique way. To be in a situation like that (being accused in a murder case) and still be able to bring out a performance like that and to give his inputs especially in bowling is outstanding."