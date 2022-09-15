Pak umpire Asad Rauf dies of cardiac arrest; Cricket fraternity, fans share condolence messages on Twitter

Asad Rauf, former ICC elite panel umpire, passes away aged 66 |

Asad Rauf, the former Pakistan umpire who was part of the ICC Elite List for many years, has died after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 66. According to media reports, Rauf due to cardiac arrest soon after he returned from his shop in Lahore on Wednesday night.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja on Thursday condoled the demise of former ICC elite panel umpire Asad Rauf. He tweeted, "Saddened to hear about passing of Asad Rauf. Not only was he a good umpire but also had a wicked sense of humour. He always put a smile on my face and will continue to do so whenever I think about him. Many sympathies with his family for their loss."

Pakistani wicket keeper-batter Kamran Akmal took to Twitter to convey his condolences. "Sad to know about the news of former ICC umpire Asad Rauf's demise," he wrote while Former Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood tweeted, "... May Allah swt grant him the highest rank. Ameen."

