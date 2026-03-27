'Paisa Shortage League': Fans Troll PSL Over Poor Broadcast Sound During Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Match

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The opening match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 has been thrilling on the field, but off-field issues have dominated social media after fans complained about the broadcast during the Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen game.

Viewers reported poor audio quality, with distorted commentary and strange background noises interfering with the match experience. Fans took to X and other platforms, expressing frustration and joking that their ears were “bleeding” due to the technical mishap.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

One fan tweeted, “My ears are bleeding” while another joked, “My old sound system is better than that” The complaints highlighted how critical quality sound production is for sports broadcasting.

Officials and broadcasters have not yet issued a formal statement, but the incident has sparked a wider conversation about ensuring professional broadcast standards in the franchise league.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The controversy adds another unusual off-field story to the PSL 2026 opener, which has already seen unexpected incidents like the “pink ball” moment in the Hyderabad Kingsmen game, leaving fans eager for a smoother viewing experience in the coming matches.