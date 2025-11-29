'Pain Was Unbearable': Ric Flair Opens Up About Hulk Hogan’s Final Struggles And Cause Of Death

Image: Ric Flair/Instagram

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently shed light on the difficult circumstances surrounding Hulk Hogan’s passing during a candid interview on the Doubl3 Coverage podcast. Flair spoke openly about the immense pain Hogan endured over the years due to numerous surgeries and the challenges he faced in managing that pain. He also addressed his comments in a follow-up post on X, aiming to clarify his intentions.

Flair revealed that Hogan’s extensive medical procedures, including 11 back surgeries, hip and knee replacements, shoulder replacement, and two neck surgeries, left him in constant agony. According to Flair, once doctors could no longer prescribe stronger pain medications within medical guidelines, Hogan resorted to seeking relief through street drugs. Flair explained how this compounded Hogan’s health issues during his final days.

“There Seems To Be Some Controversy Over My Remarks That Street Drugs Killed Hulk Hogan,” Flair shared. “I Only Was Repeating What I Know To Be A Fact Through Family Members. After 11 Back Surgeries, Hip Replacements, Knee Replacements, Shoulder Replacement, And Two Neck Surgeries, I Am Sure The Pain Was Unbearable. A Doctor As I Know Can Only Prescribe So Much Pain Medication Under Medical Guidelines. I’ve Been Told That All They Did Was To Help Him Not To Hurt Him. To Help Him Get Through The Night And The Pain.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ric Flair On Hulk Hogan's health

Flair emphasized the tragic nature of Hogan’s situation and defended his late friend’s character. “Eventually That Catches Up With You As We Know With Everybody. He Was My Friend, A Man I Respected, And I’m Only Reporting What I’ve Been Told. Nothing More, Nothing Less. This Was Not An Attempt To Demean Hulk Hogan Or His Legacy. I Have Always Referred To Him As Being One Of The Two Biggest Stars In The Industry, Himself And Steve Austin. I Apologize If People Misunderstood My Statement. Hulkamania Forever!”

During his recent comments, Flair recounted his last conversation with Hogan, describing the immense physical toll. “I talked to him the day before he died,” Flair said. “… I shouldn’t say this, but what killed him was street drugs. When the doctor wouldn’t prescribe anymore. He was in so much pain, then he had that neck surgery, and it got infected, so back in the hospital… 10 back surgeries, two knees, two hips, all this. His body just said, ‘You know what? Bingo, I can’t do it anymore.’”