 'Pagal Hai Kya': Kuldeep Yadav Lashes Out At Mukesh Kumar For His Throw At Stumps During GT vs DC IPL 2024 Match; Video
Kuldeep Yadav lashed out at Mukesh Kumar for his shy at stumps during GT vs DC IPL 2024 clash on Wednesday.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 09:38 AM IST
article-image
Kuldeep Yadav lashed out at Mukesh Kumar. | (Credits: Twitter)

Delhi Capitals' ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav lashed out at his teammate Mukesh Kumar for taking a shy at the stumps during the IPL 2024 clash against the Gujarat Titans on Wednesday in Ahmedabad. The video of the same went viral during the match, with the conversation being recorded on stump mic.

The incident occurred during the 8th over of the match as Rahul Tewatia bunted one to point, with the non-striker Abhinav Manohar running almost halfway down the pitch. Mukesh ran in and took a shy at the stumps, but Kuldeep wasn't impressed supposedly due to the possibility of the Capitals conceding overthrows. Skipper Rishabh Pant ran towards Kuldeep to calm him down.

Mukesh Kumar stars with the ball to blow the Gujarat Titans away for their lowest total:

Nevertheless, Mukesh was the star for the Capitals on the night as he finished with figures of 2.3-0-14-3, dismissing Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed to bowl the Titans out for 89 in 17.3 overs. Khaleel Ahmed and Axar Patel picked up 1 each, while Tristan Stubbs and Ishant Sharma snared two apiece. Although Kuldeep couldn't buy a wicket, he registered figures of 4-0-16-0.

Although the Capitals lost 4 wickets in Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, and Shai Hope, the visiting side reached the target in only 8.5 overs. Rishabh Pant earned the Player of the Match award for his 16 off 11 deliveries and a couple of stumpings.

