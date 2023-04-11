Padmakar Talim Shield final: Prabhu, Rodrigues inspire Karnatak SA to title win

Mumbai: Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA) inspired by the excellent bowling performance from Rakesh Prabhu and the solid batting by Shaun Rodrigues who cracked an unbeaten half century went onto register a commanding 7-wicket win against host MIG Cricket Club in the final of the Padmakar Talim Shield cricket final, played at the MIG CC ground, Bandra.

Choosing to field first, Karnatak SA’s Prabhu bowled superbly and claimed for wickets for just 24 runs and his efforts was instrumental in MIG CC innings folding for a measly 126 all out in 17 overs. Kaushal Valsankar 31 runs and Varun Lavande 28 runs were the only two batsmen who managed to stay long in the middle.

In response, Karnatak SA batsmen looked to be control and although they lost three wickets to managed to cruise to victory reaching 127 runs in 17,5 overs and to emerge champions. The mainstay of the Karnatak batting was Rodrigues who smashed an 39-ball unbeaten 56-runs, while teammate Gaurish Jadhav played the perfect supporting role and remained unconquered on 39 runs to ensure their team cross the finish line in style.

MIG CC best bowler was Ankeet Chavan who claimed two wickets for 19 runs.

Brief scores – final: MIG Cricket Club 126 all out, 17 over (Kaushal Valsankar 31, Varun Lavande 28; Rakesh Prabhu 4 for 24) lost to Karnatak SA 127 for 3 wickets, 17.5 overs (Shaun Rodrigues 56* (39-balls), Gaurish Jadhav 39* (34-balls); Ankeet Chavan 2 for 19). Result: Karnatak SA won by 7 wickets.