'Paaji Kadi Haas Bhi Liya Karo': Arshdeep Singh's Playful Reel With Gautam Gambhir Wins Hearts After Team India's Historic Triumph; Video

A light-hearted moment between Arshdeep Singh and India head coach Gautam Gambhir has taken social media by storm following India’s triumphant campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. A viral reel shared after the tournament victory captured an unusual sight, Gambhir smiling and enjoying a playful exchange with one of his players, something fans rarely get to see from the otherwise intense and serious coach.

India’s celebrations after lifting the T20 World Cup extended beyond the field, as players and staff shared joyous moments that reflected the team’s relaxed mood after the historic achievement. In the widely circulated video, Arshdeep Singh jokingly urged Gambhir to smile more often. The pacer can be heard teasing the coach with the line, “Paaji, kadi haas bhi liya karo yaar,” which roughly translates to “Brother, you should smile sometimes too.” The playful comment quickly resonated with fans online and became one of the most talked-about off-field moments from India’s title celebrations.

The moment came after India sealed a dominant victory over New Zealand national cricket team in the T20 World Cup final, securing another major ICC trophy and continuing the team’s strong run in white-ball cricket. The triumph added to India’s impressive record in recent years and reinforced the impact of Gambhir’s leadership and the squad’s collective spirit.

While the championship itself was the biggest story, the humorous reel between Arshdeep and Gambhir offered fans a refreshing glimpse into the lighter side of the team. In the midst of intense competition and high expectations, the viral clip reminded supporters that even the most serious figures in cricket can share a laugh when the moment calls for it.