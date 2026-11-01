'Paaji Has Better Catching Skills Than Both Teams': Netizens Praise Spectator For Taking Stunning Catch In Stands During IND vs NZ 5th T20I; WATCH

Netizens Praise Spectator For Taking Stunning Catch In Stands | SonySportsNetwk/X

A cricket fan stole the spotlight during the fifth T20I between India and New Zealand after taking a stunning catch in the stands at Seddon Park. While the players battled it out on the field, a spectator displayed excellent catching skills, earning widespread praise from netizens on social media.

A video of the incident has surfaced online, showing the man comfortably catching a ball hit into the stands during the match. His impressive reflexes and awareness caught the attention of fellow spectators, with the moment quickly becoming a talking point among cricket fans.

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Netizens Praise Spectator For Taking Stunning Catch In Stands

The video soon went viral, with social media users showering praise on the spectator. One user hilariously remarked, "Paaji has better catching skills than both teams," taking a playful dig at the fielding efforts of India and New Zealand. Several others joined in, appreciating the man's sharp reflexes and suggesting that he deserved a place in either team's playing XI.

The incident provided an entertaining off-field moment during the series finale, which had already witnessed several exciting moments, including Ishan Kishan's helicopter-style shot against Mitchell Santner and Finn Allen's dramatic boundary catch attempt.

Cricket matches often produce memorable moments beyond the action on the field, and this spectator's brilliant catch was another example. His effortless effort in the stands earned him unexpected internet fame, with fans continuing to share and react to the viral clip.