'Overturn This!': Belgium's Brutal Message To Donald Trump & USA Team Goes Viral After 4-1 Win At FIFA World Cup 2026

Belgian Red Devils/X

Belgium delivered one of the boldest statements of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after cruising to a dominant 4-1 victory over the United States in the Round of 16, but it was what happened after the final whistle that grabbed just as many headlines. The Red Devils mocked both FIFA and US President Donald Trump with a cheeky social media post that read, "Overturn this," a clear reference to the controversy surrounding the reversal of Folarin Balogun's suspension before the match.

The build-up to the clash had been overshadowed by unprecedented drama after FIFA overturned Balogun's one-match ban following an appeal process that came after Trump admitted he had contacted FIFA president Gianni Infantino to request a review. The decision sparked outrage from Belgian football officials and UEFA, who questioned the integrity of the tournament and accused FIFA of setting a dangerous precedent. Despite the off-field controversy, Belgium responded in the best possible way, by completely outplaying the co-hosts on the pitch.

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Belgium's performance was ruthless from start to finish. Charles De Ketelaere starred with a brilliant brace, while Hans Vanaken and Romelu Lukaku also found the net. The United States briefly threatened through Malik Tillman's equaliser, but Belgium quickly regained control and sealed an emphatic victory that ended the Americans' World Cup dream in front of their home fans.

Moments after the final whistle, Belgium's official social media account posted the now-viral message, "Overturn this," taking a pointed swipe at the controversial decision that had dominated headlines before kickoff. The post quickly spread across social media, with many fans praising Belgium's response after settling the debate on the field rather than in the courtroom.

The emphatic win sends Belgium into the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals, where they are set for a blockbuster showdown against Spain. Having brushed aside both the United States and the political storm surrounding the fixture, the Red Devils now carry momentum, and plenty of confidence, into one of the tournament's biggest matches.