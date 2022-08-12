Over 13,000 runners join the celebrations to honour our Soldiers on August 14

Major Dr Surendra Poonia VSM (Ex-Special Forces) and Shilpa Bhagat (left), former Mrs. India World, at the Media Briefing of the Soldierathon 3.0 – Freedom Run on Friday |

In a path-breaking event, which will see it leave a mark right through the length and breadth of India, the Soldierathon 3.0 will be held on August 14th at various locations in our beloved country.

Paying tribute to the sentinels who doggedly guard our borders, 24x7, this race, which has been facilitated by Fitistan - Ek Fit Bharat features a 7.5 km run/75 Mins walk/75 Mins Cycling which will see our great participants at various locales, in a Freedom Run for the honour of the defence forces in about 115 locations across India.

The event will feature about 13,138 participants, including a whole lot of army officials in what will be a Fitistan - Ek Fit Bharat initiative. What is of paramount importance is that the runners via their communities can race at a location of their convenience. It will be either a 7.5 kms race or a race of 75 minutes, whichever comes first, to enable one and all to cheerfully take part. Even walkers can trudge their way through, there is no need to jog or even run. Not just this, even cyclists can take part.

The event will be flagged off at all locations at 6.30 am on August 14th. All necessary paraphernalia including medals, T-shirts, and other stuff will be provided by the Soldierathon team.

Fitistan, is a community driven endeavour, founded by Major Dr Surendra Poonia VSM (Ex-Special Forces) and Mrs Shilpa Bhagat, former Mrs. India World, to bridge the gap between the desire and reality of being fit.

The Soldieraton aims to honour the martyrs and wounded soldiers. 51 Fitistan Captains are spread over 36 cities which include Ajmer, Akola, Bhilai, Raipur, Hakimpet, Bhusawal, Sikar, Jodhpur and others including Pune, Navi Mumbai and Mumbai.

To date the participants are:

1. Armed Forces (Army, Air Force, Navy, NCC, ITBP, CRPF) – 8667

2. Total Civil Citizens – 4471

3. Under Fit Bharat Captains – 3960

4. Civil Citizens other than FBC – 511.

Total : 13,138 participants.

Total Locations – 115

The Mumbai edition of the race will be flagged off from Ashok Tower, Parel with the starting point near AT Mandir.