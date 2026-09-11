'Out Or Not Out?': Deepti Sharma's Throw At Nigar Sultana Sparks Heated Exchange During Women's Asia Cup Semifinal | Video

Deepti Sharma's Throw At Nigar Sultana Sparks Heated Exchange | SonySportsNetwk/X

Deepti Sharma and Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana were involved in a heated exchange during the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semifinal in Dubai on Thursday. The incident took place during Bangladesh’s run chase and added a fiery moment to an otherwise dominant performance from the Indian team.

The incident occurred towards the end of the 10th over when Sultana attempted to play a shot against Deepti. She was late to the shot, with the ball catching the back of her bat before rolling back towards the Indian all-rounder. Deepti picked up the ball and threw it towards Sultana, who appeared unhappy with the gesture.

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Deepti Sharma's Throw At Nigar Sultana Sparks Heated Exchange

The exchange briefly caught attention as the two players appeared to have words before play continued. Bangladesh were already under pressure in the chase, having been restricted by India’s disciplined bowling attack. Deepti was particularly effective with the ball, eventually finishing with figures of 3/26.

India had posted 149/5 after being asked to bat first, with Shafali Verma leading the way with a blistering 64 off 40 balls. Bangladesh struggled to build momentum during the chase and eventually finished on 109/7, handing India a comprehensive 40-run victory.

The win booked India’s place in the Women’s Asia Cup final, while the brief confrontation between Deepti and Sultana provided one of the more intense moments of the semifinal. Deepti’s all-round contribution proved crucial as India maintained their strong record in the tournament and moved one step closer to another Asia Cup title.