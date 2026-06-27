Ousmane Dembele Smashes First-Half Hat-Trick In France Vs Norway Clash In FIFA World Cup 2026 | VIDEO

Ousmane Dembélé etched his name into FIFA World Cup history with a scintillating first-half hat-trick as France raced to a 3-1 lead against Norway in their Group I clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The French winger completed his treble in just 32 minutes, registering the second-fastest hat-trick in a men's FIFA World Cup since records began in 1966. Only Austria's Erich Probst reached the milestone quicker, taking 24 minutes against Czechoslovakia during the 1954 edition.

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Dembélé's clinical display also saw him become only the third French footballer to score a World Cup hat-trick, joining the legendary Just Fontaine, who netted two hat-tricks in 1958, and Kylian Mbappé, who achieved the feat in the 2022 World Cup final.

The 29-year-old opened the scoring early before adding two more goals in a devastating first-half spell that left Norway chasing the game. Despite Norway pulling one back before the break, France remained firmly in control heading into halftime.

The hat-trick marked a remarkable turnaround in Dembélé's World Cup fortunes. After failing to score in any of his first 12 appearances at the tournament, the Paris Saint-Germain forward has now found the net in consecutive matches, having also scored in France's previous group-stage victory over Iraq.

France's attacking brilliance once again underlined their status as one of the tournament favourites, with Dembélé leading the charge in a ruthless first-half performance. His record-breaking treble not only put Les Bleus in command against Norway but also added another memorable chapter to the nation's rich World Cup history.

The emphatic display further strengthened France's position in Group I as they continue their pursuit of a third FIFA World Cup title.