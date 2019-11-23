Open Senior State Tennis tournament: Bhushan Akut closer to doubles double

Mumbai:L Bhushan Akut, hard-hitting ex-badminton international during his heydays, gave glimpses his prowess on the tennis courts as well while making the men’s semifinals in the plus 45 and plus 55 doubles events in the Khar Gymkhana Maharashtra State Open Senior State Tennis tournament at their courts on Friday.

With the day restricted to doubles events, Bhushan and Gaurav Kapadia, seeded second, routed Ramchand and Bruce Fernandes 8-1 in the 45 plus doubles quarterfinals.

Later, Bhushan, together with Manoj Chandiramani as his partner in the plus 55 category, also sailed into last four with 6-1,6-2 win over Sunil Kukreja and Harsh Ahuja.