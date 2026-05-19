'Only Thing Louder Than The Whistles Was...': Ishan Kishan Sparks Social Media Frenzy With Viral Post After SRH Beats CSK At Chepauk

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Ishan Kishan added more spice to the IPL 2026 playoff race after guiding Sunrisers Hyderabad to a thrilling five-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.

The explosive left-hander starred with a match-winning 70 off 47 balls as SRH successfully chased down 181 in a high-pressure encounter to officially book their place in the IPL 2026 playoffs.

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However, it was Kishan’s post-match celebration that stole the spotlight. Moments after sealing the win, the SRH batter performed the iconic “Whistle Podu” gesture, famously associated with CSK fans, while celebrating in front of the Chepauk crowd.

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Kishan later intensified the chatter with a bold Instagram post after the match. Sharing pictures from the victory, he captioned: “Only thing louder than the whistles was the bat. Into the playoffs.” The statement instantly grabbed attention online, with many fans interpreting it as a cheeky dig at CSK’s famous “Whistle Podu Army.”

The celebration and social media post came after a memorable night for SRH, who held their nerve during the chase to strengthen their title hopes. Kishan’s aggressive knock proved decisive, earning him widespread praise and further cementing his role as one of Hyderabad’s key performers this season.