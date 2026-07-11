Only One Can Survive! Can Lionel Messi's Argentina Overcome Switzerland Hurdle In FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final?

Lionel Messi/Granit Xhaka/Instagram

The road to FIFA World Cup 2026 glory narrows further as defending champions Argentina prepare for a blockbuster quarter-final clash against Switzerland in Kansas City on Saturday. With only one semi-final berth up for grabs, Lionel Messi and company will be desperate to keep their title defence alive, while a fearless Swiss side will look to script one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.

Argentina have once again leaned on the brilliance of Lionel Messi, who has enjoyed a sensational campaign and enters the match among the tournament's leading scorers. However, Lionel Scaloni's men have not had it easy. They needed dramatic comebacks against both Cape Verde and Egypt, exposing defensive vulnerabilities despite their remarkable fighting spirit. Their thrilling 3-2 victory over Egypt in the Round of 16 showcased Argentina's championship mentality, but it also served as a warning that there is little room for error in the knockout stages.

Switzerland, meanwhile, have quietly emerged as one of the surprise packages of the World Cup. Murat Yakin's side reached their first World Cup quarter-final in 72 years after edging Colombia in a tense penalty shootout following a goalless 120-minute battle. Led by experienced stars like Granit Xhaka and Denis Zakaria, the Swiss have built their campaign on defensive discipline and collective teamwork, conceding very few opportunities throughout the tournament.

The Swiss camp has made it clear they are not intimidated by Messi's reputation. Zakaria admitted Argentina are among the world's best teams but insisted Switzerland possess the quality to trouble the reigning champions.

History favors Argentina, who famously knocked Switzerland out of the 2014 World Cup thanks to Angel Di Maria's dramatic extra-time winner. Yet this Swiss side has already proven its resilience and will hope to rewrite history. With Messi chasing another World Cup crown and Switzerland dreaming of an unprecedented semi-final appearance, the stakes could hardly be higher. Only one team will survive, and football fans can expect another unforgettable chapter in FIFA World Cup history.