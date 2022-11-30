'One more opportunity denied': Shashi Tharoor bats for Sanju Samson, questions Pant's continued selection

Shashi Tharoor, a vocal supporter of wicketkeeper-batter Samson wasn't too happy over Samson’s snub for the upcoming series against the West Indies.

After being dropped for the 2nd ODI against New Zealand, Samson was once again ignored for the 3rd contest, promting the Congress MP to question Pant's continued selction at the expense of Sanju Samson.

Pant once again failed to deliver with the bat scoring 10 runs in 16 balls in the third ODI. Tharoor onced againt tweet " One more failure for Pant, who clearly needs a break from white-ball cricket. One more opportunity denied to @IamSanjuSamson who now has to wait for the @IPL to show that he’s one of the best too-order bats in India. #IndvsNZ.”

Fans also took to twitter to vent frustrartion over Pant's continued selection, some sarcastically commenting that he deserved captaincy for his consistently poor form

