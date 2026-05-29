'One Man Show': Vaibhav Suryavanshi Misses Out On Century Once Again, Gets Out At 96 In Qualifier 2

Young batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi produced another breathtaking knock in IPL 2026 but was left heartbroken after missing out on a century yet again during Qualifier 2 on Thursday. The teenager played a stunning innings of 96, single-handedly carrying his side in a high-pressure clash before falling just four runs short of a deserved hundred. His dismissal triggered disappointment among fans, who had witnessed yet another masterclass from the 15-year-old.

Suryavanshi looked in complete control from the beginning, taking on both pace and spin with remarkable confidence. He found boundaries at regular intervals and kept the scoreboard moving even as wickets tumbled around him, turning the innings into a virtual one-man show.

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Vaibhav Suryavanshi's one man show

The left-hander mixed elegance with aggression, smashing crisp drives, fearless pulls and inventive shots against an experienced bowling attack. Having lost Jaiswal and Jurel early, Suryavanshi was thrown into the deep end and built valuable partnership with Ravindra Jadeja.

Known for his ultra-aggressive batting, the 15-year-old had to rein in his instincts. He got to his half-century in 31 balls, his slowest in the IPL. Suryavanshi then put the pedal on the accelarator, racing to 96 off 46, before holding out to third man again.