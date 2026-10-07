One Last Goal For Argentina! Lionel Messi Converts Penalty To Make It 3-0 In Emotional Farewell Match | Video

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Lionel Messi added another unforgettable moment to his final Argentina appearance, scoring from the penalty spot to make it 3-0 against Benin at the Estadio Monumental on Tuesday.

With the packed stadium already celebrating his farewell, Messi stepped up to take the penalty and calmly converted it, sending the ball past the Benin goalkeeper. The goal sparked another huge roar from the crowd as Argentina’s captain added to his remarkable international tally.

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The penalty was a fitting moment for Messi, who had entered his final Argentina match as the nation’s all-time leading scorer with 125 goals. Messi’s farewell had already been filled with emotional moments, with fans giving him a massive reception before kick-off and the stadium stopping in the 10th minute to honour his iconic No. 10. The atmosphere remained electric throughout the match as supporters celebrated the final chapter of his international career.

The Argentina captain’s goal capped a night that brought together more than two decades of memories. Messi’s international career began in 2005 and included the 2021 and 2024 Copa America titles, the 2022 Finalissima and, most importantly, Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph.

For Messi, the final Argentina appearance was always going to be about more than the result. But scoring a penalty gave the legendary No. 10 one more chance to celebrate with the fans who had watched his extraordinary journey from a young Rosario talent to an Argentina icon.