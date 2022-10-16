Anil Kumble Birthday Special: Relive his 'Perfect 10'

In India’s rich cricketing history there have been few bowlers who have managed to create such an impact as former Indian captain and former Team India head coach Anil Kumble has managed to in international cricket.

The Bengaluru-based former leg-spinner remains one of the finest cricketers that the country has produced and shall always be counted amongst the legends of the game.

With close to 1,000 international wickets, ‘Jumbo’ as he is also known as, was one of India’s cricket’s greatest servants and played a pivotal role in Team India’s countless victories during his time.

In a career spanning close to 18 years, Jumbo, in his unassuming ways, troubled the best with his famous flippers and leg-breaks and the void he has left behind has been difficult to fill even for the best.

Born in Bangalore on October 17, 1970, Anil Kumble celebrates his 52th birthday. On this special day, let us relive his famous 10-wicket haul that came in a single innings in a Test match against Pakistan at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium, Delhi.

In the second Test of Pakistan’s tour of India in early 1999, it was Kumble who completely bulldozed the opposition with a performance of a lifetime. Chasing an improbable target of 420, Pakistan had begun pretty well and were 101-0 at one stage.

However, the pitch at the Feroz Shah Kotla was just starting to generate rip and bounce and Anil Kumble made full use of it. Kumble first removed opener Shahid Afridi and then Ijaz Ahmed off successive balls which opened the floodgates.

One batsman after the other succumbed to Kumble’s relentless bowling and could not cope with the prodigious bounce he was extracting.

Kumble’s last wicket was Pakistani skipper Wasim Akram who edged one to short-leg to give Kumble spectacular figures of 10-74. Those were the best figures by an Indian bowler ever and only the second instance in history—after Jim Laker’s 10-53 — of a bowler taking all 10 wickets in an innings. Courtesy of this phenomenal performance, Pakistan were bundled out for 207 and India achieved a memorable 212-run victory over their arch-rivals. Kumble’s 10-74 helped India to their first win over this opposition in 19 years.

Kumble also took 337 wickets in ODIs. He was also a handy contributor with the bat scoring 2506 Test runs, including a century. Kumble has 619 Test wickets to his name, making him the third highest wicket-taker in the format’s history and India’s highest wicket-taker in Test matches by a fair margin.

Jumbo retired from international and first-class cricket after an injury but continued playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He later mentored Royal Challengers Bengalore (RCB) and the Mumbai Indians.

Following his retirement from international cricket, Kumble served as the President of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and was appointed as the Chairman of the ICC Cricket Committee in 2012. This was followed by a year-long stint as India’s Head Coach.