On A Mission! 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Third IPL 2026 Fifty In Just 15 Balls | VIDEO

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his six-hitting frenzy with yet another show of unreal batting in the RR vs SRH clash at Jaipur. Facing the likes of Pat Cummins, the 15-year-old smashed a half-century of just 15 balls, his third of IPL 2026. The left-hander, incidentally has scored all of his fifties in 15 balls, the fastest among all batters in the tournament.

Fastest 50 in IPL 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - 15 balls vs CSK, Guwahati

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - 15 balls vs RCB, Guwahati

Abhishek Sharma - 15 balls vs CSK, Hyderabad

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - 15 balls vs SRH, Jaipur*

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Sooryavanshi takes his revenge on Hinge

In the reverse fixture, Praful Hinge struck thrice in the first over, including dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for a duck. However, now in Jaipur, Sooryavanshi took his revenge in a brutal fashion. The 15-year-old struck the fast bowler for four consecutive sixes to close out the first over.