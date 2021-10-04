Olympic silver medallist Dahiya teams up with Smile Foundation

New Delhi: Olympic Silver medallist Ravi Dahiya has joined hands with Smile Foundation to promote its campaign ‘Shiksha Na Ruke’. Dahiya will lend his support to promote the educational initiative that aims to empower lives of underprivileged children who are missing out on education due to lack of facilities to attend online classes.

The Olympian will work with Smile Foundation in implementing the blended learning program for children who have no access to internet, laptops and smart phones.

“I am happy to team up with Smile Foundation for such a cause. I hope this campaign will help in increasing awareness about the problems faced by underprivileged children who lack facilities for online education," said Dahiya.

Smile Foundation provides training and makes teachers aware about the alternate learning medium. In addition to this, the Smile Foundation is counselling parents to ensure children’s participation in various learning programs. The foundation is also trying to provide smart phones and tablets to needy students.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 11:38 PM IST