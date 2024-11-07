Olympic Gold Medallist Imane Khelif Pursues Legal Action Over Leaked Medical Report Which Claims Boxer Has Testicles

Imane Khelif. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Controversial Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has resorted to legal action over the media coverage of a leaked medical reports, which claims the athlete to have XY Chromosomes and testicles. According to news agency AFP, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed it via an official statement.

According to reduxx.info, expert endocrinologists Soumaya Fedala and Jacques Young have prepared a report, which states that Khelif has 5-alpha reductase deficiency, a sexual development disorder found in biological males. In October, French journalist Djaffar Ait Aoudia had gained a copy of the thorough physical examination conducted on the athlete. The IOC's statement read as below, as quoted by Geo News:

"We understand that Imane Khelif has taken legal action against individuals who commented on her situation during the Olympic Games Paris 2024, and is also preparing a lawsuit in response to the latest reporting."

This woman, Angela Carini, is crying because her dream of winning a medal for her late father was destroyed in 46 seconds.



Male boxer Imane Khelif beat up Angela Carini and punched her in the face.#IStandWithAngelaCarini #Paris2024



The @Olympics should be ashamed

The gender debate surfaced during the Paris Olympics in 2024 after the match with Italy Angela Carini lasted only 46 seconds. Carini had withdrew from the match, claiming that she hadn't been hit this hard in her life.

"I was born a woman, I lived a woman" - Imane Khelif

After winning the gold medal in the Paris 2024 Olympics by beating China's Yang Liu, the young athlete said the criticism from everyone makes the success in the Olympics sweeter. Khelif said, as quoted by The Guardian:

"I am fully qualified to take part in this competition. I’m a woman like any other woman. I was born a woman, I lived a woman, I competed as a woman, there’s no doubt about that. [The detractors] are enemies of success, that is what I call them. And that also gives my success a special taste because of these attacks."