Olympic Champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh Donates ₹20 Lakhs To Ukrainian Animal Rights Activists

Image: Instagram/Yaroslava Mahuchikh

There is a saying that Charity begins at home. Ukranian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh, who won gold in the women’s high jump at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, has donated over 1 million Ukrainian hryvnias (20 lakhs INR) of her prize money to animal rights groups in her country. This includes UAnimals, which helps rescue animals from war zones in Ukraine.

On August 15, 2024, she posted on X, “I’m glad to support animals across Ukraine and help UAnimals, the largest animal rights organization in the country.”

She had also pledge to donate to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and mental health support funds, emphasizing that her victory in Paris was made possible by the courage of Ukrainian defenders.

“Firstly, I have a team that I need to support because we work together. I’ll also be giving part of my prize to the Ukrainian Armed Forces and to volunteers, as they are in great need of support and their efforts are, unfortunately, not closing as quickly as we would hope,”

Yaroslava Mahuchikh makes history at Paris Olympics

Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh, who was forced to flee her country due to the war with Russia made history at Paris Olympics by winning gold.

It was Ukraine's first individual gold of this years Games. Mahuchikh cleared 2.00 meters to finish ahead of Nicola Olyslagers of Australia, who also cleared 2.00 but then failed at all three of her attempts at 2.02.

Eleanor Patterson of Australia and Iryna Gerashchenko, also of Ukraine, shared the bronze at 1.95.

Mahuchikh hails from Dnipro, a city of nearly 1 million located only about 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the front lines of the war.

The Olympic gold adds to the bronze she won in Tokyo. She also won gold at last year's world championships.