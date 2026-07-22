Olympian Wrestler Bajrang Punia Visits CJP Protest Site At Jantar Mantar In Delhi | Video

Bajrang Punia/IANS/Instagram/X

Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia visited the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest site at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, extending his support to the ongoing agitation. His visit came as the protest continued to draw attention from across the country, with students and supporters gathering to demand action over their concerns.

Videos from the protest site showed Bajrang interacting with protesters and spending time with those participating in the demonstration. His presence added further momentum to the movement, which has already witnessed support from several public figures and political leaders in recent days.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bajrang has remained vocal on issues concerning justice and public welfare. His presence at the CJP protest was seen as another gesture of solidarity with people raising their voices through peaceful demonstrations.

Bajrang's visit comes at a time when the protest continues to gain nationwide attention, with more supporters arriving at Jantar Mantar to back the movement. His appearance was welcomed by demonstrators, who viewed it as a strong show of solidarity from one of India's most celebrated athletes.