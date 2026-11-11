Old Video Of Preity Zinta Interviewing 20-Year-Old Arshdeep Singh After IPL Debut Resurfaces Amid ₹18 Crore MI-PBKS Trade

Old Video Of Preity Zinta Interviewing 20-Year-Old Arshdeep Singh After IPL Debut Resurfaces | IPL/X

An old video of Bollywood actress and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta interviewing a young Arshdeep Singh after his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in 2019 has resurfaced on social media. The throwback clip has attracted attention following the left-arm pacer's blockbuster trade from Punjab Kings to Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2027, bringing an emotional touch to the end of his eight-year association with the franchise.

The video dates back to IPL 2019, when Arshdeep was just 20 years old and had recently made his debut for the then Kings XI Punjab. Following his impressive T20 performance, Preity Zinta sat down with the youngster for a brief interaction, giving fans a glimpse of the promising fast bowler at the beginning of his IPL journey.

Old Video Of Preity Zinta Interviewing 20-Year-Old Arshdeep Singh After IPL Debut Resurfaces

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The interview came after an impressive performance against Rajasthan Royals in Mohali on April 16, 2019. Arshdeep returned figures of 2/43 in four overs, dismissing two high-profile batters, Jos Buttler and Ajinkya Rahane. Punjab Kings eventually registered a 12-run victory, with the young pacer making an immediate impact on his IPL debut.

During the interaction, Zinta asked Arshdeep about the experience of making his IPL debut and dismissing an accomplished batter like Buttler. The youngster admitted that he was nervous while opening the bowling but revealed that he backed his abilities and followed the team's plans. Speaking about Buttler's dismissal, he said, "It always feels amazing to get a wicket and that was a really big wicket which helped the team to pressurise the opposition."

Seven years later, Arshdeep has transformed into one of India's most dependable T20 fast bowlers. He leaves Punjab Kings as their all-time leading IPL wicket-taker, having claimed 111 wickets in 96 matches. His journey from a ₹20 lakh debutant to an ₹18 crore international star has made the resurfaced interaction particularly nostalgic for cricket fans.

The throwback video has gained additional significance following the blockbuster trade ahead of IPL 2027. Arshdeep will now represent Mumbai Indians, while Hardik Pandya moves in the opposite direction to Punjab Kings for ₹18 crore. As Arshdeep prepares for a new chapter in his IPL career, the old interview serves as a reminder of where his remarkable journey began.

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