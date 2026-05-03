Odisha FC Seek To End Winless Streak Against Bengaluru FC's Unbeaten Away Run In ISL 2025-26 Clash At Kalinga Stadium |

Bhubaneswar: Odisha FC will hope to end their winless streak as they take on Bengaluru FC who will hope to maintain their unbeaten away record in the Indian Super League 2025–26 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Monday, May 4, 2026. The kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 IST.

The match will be streamed live on FanCode and telecast on Sony Sports TEN 2.

Odisha FC, playing on their home turf, will aim to bounce back following a 0-3 defeat against East Bengal FC in their latest outing.

They are currently enduring a five-match winless streak, having registered one draw and four defeats in that span. Their campaign thus far has yielded just one victory, three draws, and five defeats, with a tally of nine goals scored and 17 conceded, exposing defensive vulnerabilities.

Currently sitting 13th with six points from nine matches, they are desperately seeking a win to steer clear of the bottom spot and avoid entering a relegation battle as the league enters its business end. A much-needed victory would take them to nine points.

Head coach T.G. Purushothaman highlighted the need to remain positive and improve their clinical edge to turn their season around.

"It's a part of my profession to make everything positive again and fight back for victories. We are all focused on returning to this performance level," he explained. "We are creating chances, but conversion is the problem. If we give a half-chance to a quality team, they will punish us. If we convert those chances, the entire scenario will change."

Odisha FC player K Lalrinfela shed light on the positive dressing-room atmosphere despite the recent challenges.

"We prepared well over the last couple of days, although we faced many challenges. But at the end of the day, it's our job and we have to try our best," he noted. "The atmosphere is good, so we'll try to get three points. We have had many good chances that we could not convert; we'll try to improve in those areas, and I think we are not afraid of relegation at all."

Bengaluru FC, meanwhile, travel to Bhubaneswar in a much more favourable position, hoping to consolidate their top-half status following a resolute goalless draw against Mumbai City FC.

Their campaign features four wins, four draws, and only two defeats, alongside a positive record of 14 goals scored and 10 conceded. Their competitive spirit has been especially evident in their last five fixtures, where they have recorded two wins, two draws, and just a single defeat.

The visitors will be acutely aware of their limited margin for error at the top of the table. Bengaluru FC will aim to exploit Odisha FC’s defensive frailties and capitalise on their unbeaten away form, boasting three wins and one draw with no defeats on the road this season.

Currently sitting sixth with 16 points from 10 matches, a vital away victory would propel them to 19 points, drawing them level with third-placed FC Goa and fourth-placed Mumbai City FC, putting pressure on the teams above them.

Head coach Pep Muñoz highlighted his tactical approach while maintaining that the team are taking it game by game rather than focusing on the table.

"If we win the three games in hand, let's see in which position we will be. But we are more focused on how we want to play, the performance of the players, game style, and improving our overall game," he said. "We want to have possession of the ball, break lines, and finish moves better than we did against Mumbai. Obviously, we have to pay attention to counter-attacks because Odisha FC have good footballers up front who can create chances."

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu reflected on the team's attractive brand of football and the necessity of remaining alert at the back.

"You want to play not just for results but also present a good product of football to our fans, and that's what our coach Pep has instilled in us," he noted. "As a goalkeeper, it's important to stay alert and aware of every situation. Odisha have players who can hurt opponents. I just need to make sure that during our possession of the ball, we are also aware of their offensive threats."

Both sides share a similar head-to-head record. In their 16 previous ISL encounters, Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC have claimed seven victories each, with just two matches ending in draws. The Blues hold a marginal edge in goals scored, netting 26 times compared to the Kalinga Warriors' 24. Odisha FC boast a significant advantage in their last five meetings, registering four wins and one draw, while Bengaluru FC have yet to secure a victory during this period. Their most recent clash in January 2025 ended in a thrilling 3-2 away victory for Odisha FC in Bengaluru.

A victory for Bengaluru FC would be welcomed by Mohammedan SC, as it would inject fresh life into their fight against relegation, given they remain the only side below Odisha FC in the points table.

Ultimately, the tactical approaches of both managers will be pivotal in determining the outcome of this compelling fixture.