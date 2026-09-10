'October 2027 Is Far Away': Rohit Sharma Finally Speaks On Retirement Buzz As ODI World Cup Future Sparks Massive Debate

Rohit Sharma Finally Speaks On Retirement Buzz | X

Rohit Sharma has addressed the growing speculation over his participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup, but stopped short of confirming whether he intends to feature in the marquee tournament. Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest, Rohit was asked about his plans for the 2027 World Cup amid ongoing retirement-related discussions.

“October 2027 is far away, we will see about it then,” Rohit said in response to the question from an audience member. The remark is unlikely to put an end to the debate surrounding the veteran opener’s ODI future. Rather, Rohit’s response keeps the possibility of him playing in the 2027 World Cup open, while making it clear that he is not looking too far ahead at this stage.

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Rohit Sharma has already retired from Test and T20

Rohit has already retired from Test and T20I cricket but continues to remain available in the ODI format. His future has been a major talking point, particularly with the next ODI World Cup scheduled to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in October 2027.

The former India captain’s comments also come amid discussions over whether India should continue with experienced players or begin building a younger squad for the next World Cup cycle. Rohit, however, appears unwilling to make any definitive commitment more than a year before the tournament.

For now, Rohit has left the door open. Whether the 2027 World Cup features another appearance from the ‘Hitman’ will ultimately depend on his form, fitness and the selectors’ plans when the time comes.