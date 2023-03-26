NZ vs SRL: Bizarre incident of ball hitting the stumps in speed, Kiwi batsman still survives

The first One-Day International (ODI) between New Zealand and Sri Lanka produced some bizarre scenes. While the home team triumphed in the opener, winning by a whopping 198 runs, they did rely on luck at times. During one of the incidents, New Zealand batter Fin Allen was extremely fortunate when a delivery from Kasun Rajitha hit his off-stump while he was in full swing, but the bails remained undisturbed. The Sri Lankan team, batter, and even the commentators were taken aback.

When the incident occurred, Allen was batting on 9 runs. After being granted a reprieve by the cricketing gods, the batter went on to score a half-century later in the game.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In terms of the game, New Zealand scored 274 runs while batting first. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 76 runs while chasing a target of 275 runs.

Tall seamer Henry Shipley took 5-31 in his fourth match for the Black Caps as the tourists were skittled for 76 at Eden Park, their lowest ODI score against New Zealand and fifth-lowest ever.

Sri Lanka's defeat in 19.5 overs was their second shortest innings.

After falling to 31-5, the visitors never recovered, with only three batters reaching double figures, including top scorer Angelo Mathews (18).

It comes just two months after Sri Lanka's world-record 317-run loss to India in Thiruvananthapuram -- when they were out for 73.

