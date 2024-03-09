NZ vs AUS, 2nd Test: Glenn Phillips Snares One-Handed Stunner To Send Marnus Labuschagne Packing; Viral Video

Glenn Phillips took a freak catch. | (Credits: Twitter)

New Zealand cricketer Glenn Phillips plucked a stunning one-handed catch to send Marnus Labuschagne packing on day 2 of the 2nd Test against Australia at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The 27-year-old moved quickly to his right as Labsuchagne missed out on his ton by 10 runs to give the Kiwis a major breakthrough.

The dismissal occurred in the 61st over of the innings as Labuschagne tried to steer a wide length delivery from New Zealand captain Tim Southee, but failed to keep it down. However, Phillips flew to his right and plucked it with one hand. The on-field umpire had to go upstairs to determine if it was a clean catch, and it was okay.