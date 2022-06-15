NSCI snooker open: Shubhojit Roy cruises to fluent victory

Shubhojit Roy |

Mumbai: Shubhojit Roy was in excellent potting form to record a convincing 3-0 win against Harsh Pahuja in a first round leg-1 match of the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) organised Rs 6.4 lakhs NSCI All India Snooker Open 2022, and played at the NSCI billiards hall on Wednesday.

The pony-tailed Shubhojit was on a roll and compiled a neat run of 39 in the second frame to tame Harsh, scripting a 57-17, 62-1, and 54-20 victory.

Meanwhile, in two closely contested encounters, Gautam Bhalla lost the first two frames, but he fought back in splendid fashion to win the next three frames on the trot to defeat Janak Masand 3-2 (18-62, 49-61, 74-37, 59-55, and 71-23).

Similarly, Suraj Shirke also conceded the opening two frames, but he produced a determined fight back and pocketed the remaining three frames to overcome Onkar Bhutte 3-2 (41-64, 35-55, 56-14, 56-19, and 46-36).

Earlier, Loukic Pathare staved a spirited challenge from Joseph Menezes and with a break of 37 in the third frame marched towards a 3-1 (61-38, 34-64, 96(37)-28, and 47-45) victory to advance to the second round.

Results – Round-1: Loukic Pathare beat Joseph Menezes 61-38, 34-64, 96(37)-28, 47-45; Shubhojit Roy beat Harsh Pahuja 57-17, 62(39)-1, 54-20; Gautam Bhalla beat Janak Masand 18-62, 49-61, 74-37, 59-55, 71-23; Suraj Shirke beat Onkar Bhutte 41-64, 35-55, 56-14, 56-19, 46-36