'Now It's Over': Former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook Hangs Up His Shoes After 18 Incredible Seasons

Russell Westbrook | X

Russell Westbrook has announced his retirement from the NBA after an extraordinary 18-season career, bringing an end to one of the most distinctive and accomplished journeys in modern basketball. The 37-year-old former MVP made the announcement on Wednesday through an emotional video shared on social media, closing the chapter on a career defined by intensity, athleticism and historic statistical achievements.

Westbrook leaves the league as the NBA's all-time leader in career triple-doubles, with 209 to his name. His most remarkable individual campaign came in the 2016-17 season, when he recorded a then-record 42 triple-doubles and averaged 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game. His performances earned him the NBA Most Valuable Player award and made him the first player since Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double over an entire season.

Drafted fourth overall by the Seattle SuperSonics in 2008, Westbrook spent his first 11 seasons with the franchise after its relocation to Oklahoma City. He became a central figure in the Thunder's rise and helped the team reach the 2012 NBA Finals alongside Kevin Durant and James Harden. He subsequently played for the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings.

Across his career, Westbrook collected nine All-Star selections, nine All-NBA honours and two scoring titles. He also led the NBA in assists three times and was named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team. On the international stage, he won Olympic gold with Team USA in 2012. He finishes his career ranked fifth in NBA history in assists with 10,351 and 14th in scoring with 27,176 points.

In announcing his retirement, Westbrook reflected on the journey that took him from a fourth overall draft pick to an MVP and one of the most statistically prolific players in NBA history. After 18 seasons, the "triple-double king" is walking away from the court, leaving behind a legacy that is likely to remain a defining part of NBA history for years to come.