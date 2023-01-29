Novak Djokovic wins record-extending 10th Australian Open title, beats Stefanos Tsitsipas in final to clinch 22nd Grand Slam

Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic's fairytale return Down Under ended on the perfect note as he clinched the Australian Open 2023 after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men's singles final at Melbourne Park on Sunday.

The world No. 5 Djokovic beat his Greek opponent 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 to win a record-extending 10th Australian Open title. Tsitsipas fell to 0-2 in major finals. He also lost to Djokovic at the 2021 French Open.

Djokovic, who had missed last year's Australian Open due to his Covid ban, is now level with Rafael Nadal on 22 Grand Slam titles.

The 35-year-old also regained his world No. 1 ATP ranking after this win at the same tournament where he was deported from in 2022 for his refusal to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

Australia overturned the suspension on Djokovic just before the this tournament so that he can come back and reclaim the title which he has previously won in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Only Serena Williams is ahead of Djokovic, Nadal and German legend Steffi Graf on the list of players with the most Grand Slam singles titles in the Open Era with 23. Nadal, Djokovic and Graf are tied on 22.

Djokovic's winning streak at the hard-court tournament now stands at 28 matches.