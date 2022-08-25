Novak Djokovic out of US Open: Netizens split over tennis star's unvaccinated status

Novak Djokovic disappointed | (Photo by MARTIN KEEP / AFP)

Netizens shared mixed reactions after Novak Djokovic pulled out of the US Open for not being vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States.

Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year's last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed.

"Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open," Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would "keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again." Play is scheduled to begin at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

Djokovic is a 35-year-old from Serbia who owns 21 major championships, one behind Rafael Nadal for the men's record. Three of Djokovic's Slam trophies came at the U.S. Open, in 2011, 2015 and 2018.

Fans took to social media to share their reactions with some calling the tennis star for sticking to his morals, while some urged him to get vaccinated.

Here are a few reactions

