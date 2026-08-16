Novak Djokovic In Major Distress! Serbian Star Collapses & Vomits On Court In Shocking Cincinnati Open Defeat | Video

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Novak Djokovic’s Cincinnati Open campaign ended in stunning fashion as the 24-time Grand Slam champion suffered a shock 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 defeat to Argentina’s Thiago Agustin Tirante on Saturday. However, the result was overshadowed by Djokovic’s alarming physical struggles, with the Serbian appearing to battle the extreme heat and humidity before vomiting during the match.

Djokovic made a commanding start and comfortably claimed the opening set 6-2. However, the match changed dramatically in the second set as the 39-year-old began showing visible signs of physical discomfort. During a gruelling game, Djokovic dropped to his hands and knees before requesting medical assistance. He was subsequently seen vomiting into a towel while receiving treatment from the physio and doctor.

Despite his physical struggles, Djokovic attempted to continue and fought hard against Tirante. The Argentine, ranked No. 50 in the world, remained composed and took advantage of the Serbian's reduced movement and energy. Tirante levelled the contest by taking the second set 6-4 before breaking Djokovic in the deciding set and completing the biggest victory of his career with another 6-4 scoreline.

After the match, Djokovic indicated that his struggles were linked to a health condition that has affected him for several years, particularly in hot and humid conditions. His comments added further concern surrounding his physical condition ahead of the US Open, where he will be chasing a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title.

The defeat was Djokovic’s first appearance since his Wimbledon semi-final loss to Jannik Sinner. For Tirante, the victory represented a landmark moment, as the Argentine advanced to the next round after defeating one of the greatest players in tennis history.