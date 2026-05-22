Novak Djokovic Delights Crowd By Giving Jo-Wilfried Tsonga A 'Shoulder Massage' During Exhibition Match Ahead Of Roland-Garros 2026 | Video

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Tennis fans were treated to a wholesome and humorous moment ahead of the French Open 2026 when Novak Djokovic was seen giving a shoulder massage to former French star Jo-Wilfried Tsonga during an exhibition doubles match.

The light-hearted interaction took place during an exhibition session in Paris, where several tennis stars gathered ahead of the year’s second Grand Slam. Djokovic, known for his playful personality off the court, surprised spectators by casually massaging Tsonga’s shoulders between points, drawing laughter from the crowd and fellow players.

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The moment quickly gained traction on social media, with fans praising the chemistry and friendship shared between the two players. Tsonga, who retired from professional tennis in 2022, appeared relaxed and amused by Djokovic’s antics as the exhibition atmosphere turned entertaining for everyone watching.

Both players have shared a long history on the ATP Tour, having faced each other in multiple memorable matches over the years. Despite intense rivalries during their peak years, the exchange highlighted the camaraderie that often exists between top athletes away from competitive pressure.

With the French Open 2026 approaching, the viral moment offered fans a refreshing glimpse into the lighter side of professional tennis. Djokovic, continuing his preparations for another Grand Slam campaign, looked in high spirits as he interacted warmly with Tsonga during the exhibition event.