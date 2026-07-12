Notorious Not Anymore! Conor McGregor's Comeback Ends In Horror After Devastating Leg Injury At UFC 329 | Video

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Conor McGregor's long-awaited return to the UFC ended in devastating fashion as the Irish superstar suffered a serious leg injury just 69 seconds into his UFC 329 main event against Max Holloway in Las Vegas. Making his first Octagon appearance in five years, McGregor's comeback came to a heartbreaking end almost as soon as it began, leaving fans inside the arena stunned.

The fight took a dramatic turn when McGregor attempted a jumping kick early in the opening round but landed awkwardly, severely injuring his leg. Although he initially tried to continue, the former two-division champion was clearly unable to put weight on the injured limb, forcing referee Mike Beltran to stop the contest and award Holloway a first-round TKO victory.

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The injury marked yet another cruel setback for McGregor, whose career has been plagued by long absences in recent years. After recovering from the horrific leg break he suffered against Dustin Poirier in 2021, missing another scheduled return due to injury, and serving an 18-month anti-doping suspension, UFC 329 was supposed to signal the beginning of his comeback. Instead, it raised fresh questions about whether the 37-year-old will ever return to the top of mixed martial arts.

For Holloway, the victory came under unfortunate circumstances. The former featherweight champion expressed sympathy for McGregor after the fight, admitting he had hoped to settle their rivalry in a more definitive manner. Holloway nevertheless avenged his 2013 defeat to McGregor on the official record, though the anticlimactic finish left both fighters disappointed.

As McGregor was helped out of the Octagon, fans offered a standing ovation to one of the UFC's biggest stars. While the comeback ended in heartbreak rather than triumph, the latest injury has once again cast uncertainty over the future of one of the sport's most iconic figures, leaving the MMA world wondering whether UFC 329 will be remembered as McGregor's final appearance inside the cage.