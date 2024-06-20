'Nothing To Be Embarrassed': Curtly Ambrose's Inspirational Words To USA Players After Defeat vs SA In T20 WC 2024 Super 8 Clash; VIDEO

Sir Curtly Ambrose and the USA players | Credits: ICC Instagram

Former West Indies fast bowling legend Curtly Ambrose gave inspirational words to USA players following their 18-run defeat against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Group 2 clash at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday, June 19.

Chasing a 195-run target, USA were restricted to 176/6 in a stipulated 20 overs by the South Africa bowling attack. Top-order batter Andries Gous played a valiant unbeaten innings of 80 off 47 balls but his effort went in vain. Harmeet Singh contributed with a knock of 38 off 22 balls, but his dismissal put a brake on the co-hosts' momentum.

For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada led the bowling attack as he picked up three wickets while conceding 19 runs in his fours spell. Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi and Anrich Nortje picked a wicket each.

The United States Of America (USA) dressing room's atmosphere was sombre as they fell just 19 runs short of achieving the target. However, Curtly Ambrose was invited to the dressing room to lift the spirit of the USA players following their defeat.

In a video shared by ICC on its Instagram handle, Ambrose was seen giving words of encouragement to the USA players, saying that they shouldn't be embarrassed or ashamed of their defeat as the co-hosts played better cricket against a better team like South Africa.

"You guys played a great game today. Even though you lost, you played a great game. You have nothing to be ashamed of, nothing to be embarrassed, you played a damn good game, against a very good team. You can build on this going forward for the other games." Former West Indies pace bower said.

"I just want to wish you guys all the very best, and you can do better. Just continue to believe in yourselves, and don’t be intimidated by the team you’re playing against. Always believe in yourself individually, and as a team. And of course, enjoy what you do." he added.

The USA turned out to be a surprise package in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup 2024. The co-hosts began their campaign with a win over Canada in the tournament opener. Their biggest win came against Pakistan where they defeated the Men in Green in the Super Over. The USA hoped to make it 3 on 3 but lost to India in New York.

The USA secured their qualification for Super 8 after their final group stage fixture against Ireland was washed out due to rain in Florida.

The USA will play their next Super 8 match against their co-hosts West Indies at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 22, Saturday.