'Nothing Like That': Shubman Gill's Awkward Response To Commentator Danny Morrison's Marriage Question At Toss Goes Viral| VIDEO

Gujarat Titans Shubman Gill was stumped by a unusual question at the toss for the game against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Commentator Danny Morrison, who conducted the toss, posed whether Gill had any 'wedding bells ringing'. The GT captain shut those down and said 'nothing like that' in an awkward exchange at the toss.

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Awkward Scenes! Shubman stumped by marriage question

Shubman Gill had a long chat with Danny Morrison at the toss after winning the same against Shreyas Iyer. While Gill spoke about his team peaking at the right time, he was stumped after Morrison asked him a personal question on Live TV.

"Wedding bells around the corner? Getting married soon, Shub?" Morrison, known for his unhinged commentary, asked.

"Nope, nothing like that," Gill hit back, clearly awkward.